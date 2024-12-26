Vedaanta senior living launches luxury community in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the vibrant landscape of modern India, where the rhythm of life continues to evolve, a transformative vision is shaping up for our senior citizens.

Vedaanta Senior Living, the fastest-growing company in the senior living sector, is set to debut in Hyderabad by partnering with Greenrich Group’s 500-acre township project, ‘Greenrich Highlands’, located in Thummalur and Lemoor villages on the Srisailam National Highway.

Rahul Sabharwal, CEO of Vedaanta Senior Living, has a vision to redefine senior living across India. During a conversation with CE, his passion to create vibrant, inclusive communities for seniors was evident in every word. “We realised that India’s senior population deserves more than just care — they deserve a lifestyle that promotes dignity, independence, and joy,” he expressed.

Vedaanta’s latest luxury senior living project in Hyderabad is a bold step forward in this mission. Departing from the traditional model of retirement homes often situated away from urban life, this innovative community is set to be a beacon of connectivity and comfort.

“Traditionally, retirement homes are located far from cities, often leaving residents feeling disconnected from urban life. However, this project offers a refreshing change,” Rahul explained, highlighting why he chose this strategic location to provide residents with tranquillity and access to vibrant city life.

He passionately spoke about the various elements present in the project, saying,“Our communities are designed to promote physical, emotional, and social well-being.”

This new space will feature fitness centres, yoga studios, wellness facilities, and regular health check-ups, all tailored to encourage physical vitality. Beyond physical health, communal dining and entertainment spaces will foster social interaction and mental stimulation, allowing residents to engage with one another and build lasting relationships. “A healthy, active, and socially connected lifestyle is key to a happier, more fulfilling senior life,” he added.