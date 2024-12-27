New Cherlapalli terminal to serve pax in eastern part of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is going to inaugurate Cherlapalli railway station’s second entry and a new railway terminal in the presence of Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on December 28. Sources said the development works were recently completed with an expenditure of nearly Rs 413 crore.

Cherlapalli, located on the eastern side of Hyderabad, is a region experiencing rapid development and is conveniently situated near the Outer Ring Road. Accordingly, the station was identified for development, not only to reduce congestion on the other existing rail terminals in the twin cities but also to particularly serve passengers in the eastern part of the city.

Currently, the trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are mainly operated through three main terminals — Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda. To meet the growing needs of the city, Lingampalli on the western part of the twin city was developed as another terminal station.

The second entry and new railway terminal station building with a modern architectural facade has been constructed to handle the passengers. The station building comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.