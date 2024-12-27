New Cherlapalli terminal to serve pax in eastern part of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is going to inaugurate Cherlapalli railway station’s second entry and a new railway terminal in the presence of Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on December 28. Sources said the development works were recently completed with an expenditure of nearly Rs 413 crore.
Cherlapalli, located on the eastern side of Hyderabad, is a region experiencing rapid development and is conveniently situated near the Outer Ring Road. Accordingly, the station was identified for development, not only to reduce congestion on the other existing rail terminals in the twin cities but also to particularly serve passengers in the eastern part of the city.
Currently, the trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are mainly operated through three main terminals — Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda. To meet the growing needs of the city, Lingampalli on the western part of the twin city was developed as another terminal station.
The second entry and new railway terminal station building with a modern architectural facade has been constructed to handle the passengers. The station building comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.
Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities. The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting. Two spacious new Foot Over Bridges one 12 metre and another six metre wide, to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement.
Further, all nine platforms would have escalators and lifts i.e., a total of seven lifts and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities to facilitate the originating and terminating of trains at the station.
The sources said the station will have the capacity to handle an additional 15 pairs of train services. The redeveloped station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full-length trains. In addition, the station is provided with an additional 10 lines and the total capacity will be 19 lines.
The other main features coming up at the station include sufficient space to facilitate four-wheeler parking, three-wheeler parking and two-wheeler parking along with a bus bay, coach indication boards, train indication boards, cover-over platforms, public announcement system on all platforms, and trains at a glance board. This apart, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and a new 12-metre-wide FoB connecting all the platforms directly from the concourse have also been set up.