Unseasonal rain brings down temperature in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rains lashed the city on Thursday, enveloping the weather in dampness, fog and chill, an unusual weather for the city. Scattered moderate rains were experienced throughout the day, with the HiTech corridor witnessing rains in the late morning hours, which further spread to the rest of the city till late evening hours.

As the rains continued in peak traffic hours as people rushed to their homes after work, traffic woes added to their agony of battling the slippery roads and the drizzle.

Many areas in the city including Rajendranagar, Attapur, Retibowli and Nanal Nagar. Tolichowki, Raiduragm, Hi-tech corridor, Masab Tank, Tank Bund, Lakdi ka Pool, Khairatabad, Irrum Manzil Raj Bhavan Road, Somajoguda, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Koti, Abids, Nampally, old city and other areas witnessed traffic congestion.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area over the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts became less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and now extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

From Friday onwards, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state in the week ahead. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in a few districts whereas minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2-4°C during the next five days.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26°C and 19°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies / South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 04-08 kmph.