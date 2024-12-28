Ever-evolving Hyderabadi palates

HYDERABAD: The love story between food and Hyderabadis is a tale as old as time. In a city brimming with diverse recipes for an array of palates, the food scene is constantly evolving. This year, both Indian and international brands left a mark — Paul, The Leela Hotels, Tim Hortons, and many more brands coming here made the City of Pearls reign supreme on the food map. CE does a culinary rewind for the year 2024 with the help of Hyderabad’s food experts.

BASITH ALI, digital creator and food critic

This year was incredible for Hyderabad’s F&B sector — a plethora of food spots, party places, and cafés mushroomed in the entire city, especially in areas like Nagole, Miyapur, and Kompally. It’s refreshing to see major Indian and international brands making a beeline to open their outlets in Hyderabad. Many places were great this year but Tansen was the showstopper as it transported you to the era of Mughal grandeur and tranquillity.

I was also very elated to hear of Paul coming to Hyderabad as I had a great dining experience there when I was in Gurgaon a few years ago. However, the experience here in Hyderabad fell short of expectations, with ill-mannered hospitality and underwhelming food.

That apart, I will say that in the past year, Hyderabadis have accepted various cuisines and are not shying away from exploring new places on a regular basis. The likes of Pan-Asian, Mexican and Italian cuisine enthusiasts have grown multifold and that is evident in the good number of such food spots opening their doors in the city.