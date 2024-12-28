Ever-evolving Hyderabadi palates

HYDERABAD: The love story between food and Hyderabadis is a tale as old as time. In a city brimming with diverse recipes for an array of palates, the food scene is constantly evolving. This year, both Indian and international brands left a mark — Paul, The Leela Hotels, Tim Hortons, and many more brands coming here made the City of Pearls reign supreme on the food map. CE does a culinary rewind for the year 2024 with the help of Hyderabad’s food experts.
BASITH ALI, digital creator and food critic
This year was incredible for Hyderabad’s F&B sector — a plethora of food spots, party places, and cafés mushroomed in the entire city, especially in areas like Nagole, Miyapur, and Kompally. It’s refreshing to see major Indian and international brands making a beeline to open their outlets in Hyderabad. Many places were great this year but Tansen was the showstopper as it transported you to the era of Mughal grandeur and tranquillity.
I was also very elated to hear of Paul coming to Hyderabad as I had a great dining experience there when I was in Gurgaon a few years ago. However, the experience here in Hyderabad fell short of expectations, with ill-mannered hospitality and underwhelming food.
That apart, I will say that in the past year, Hyderabadis have accepted various cuisines and are not shying away from exploring new places on a regular basis. The likes of Pan-Asian, Mexican and Italian cuisine enthusiasts have grown multifold and that is evident in the good number of such food spots opening their doors in the city.
BHARATH SUTHAPALLI, food influencer and coffee expert
This year, Hyderabad’s food culture experienced a dynamic shift. There was a noticeable rise in mindful eating, with vegetarian and vegan-friendly menus taking centre stage. Plant-based options, millet-focused dishes, and keto desserts became popular, catering to health conscious diners. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw a resurgence of regional flavours with a modern twist, thanks to upscale restaurants and hotels offering experiential dining, where food is not just a meal but an adventure in itself.
The city also saw a significant increase in boutique cafés and neighbourhood coffee spots. Hyderabad welcomed some stellar new additions to its dining landscape. A few that stood out for me and have become regular spots are Sangamam for its authentic flavours, Roast CCX for its creative coffee and bites, and Foo Asia for an elevated Pan-Asian dining experience. Hyderabad’s food scene has evolved, with a focus on health, sustainability, and local sourcing. Many new eateries and restaurants have embraced vegan-friendly, plant-based menus, sourcing ingredients directly from local farmers.
CHEF CHALAPATHI RAO, judge of MasterChef India (Telugu)
In the past year, people have gotten more adventurous thanks to travel; I recall that earlier, there was only one Korean restaurant but more are coming up now. People are also focused on regional cuisines. If someone is opening restaurants that are fuelled by such diverse concepts, there is certainly a demand and market of people who want to spend on it too. Bengaluru has always been adventurous with food but Hyderabad’s scenario is changing now and at a rapid pace. I will say that every cuisine has a fair share in the market. Food has a shelf life like fashion. For example, molecular gastronomy was very popular at one point of time but it had a shelf life. I am not saying that it is done and dusted but it is not like it used to be. Food is an ever-evolving industry — it does not stop me from doing fusion today and creating something new.