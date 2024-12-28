IICT scientist ends life over ‘harassment in name of caste’

HYDERABAD: Pulivarthi Deepthi, a 28-year-old scientist from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), was found dead by suicide at her residence in Nacharam on Wednesday. According to her family, the alleged harassment she faced included caste-based discrimination and threats related to a financial dispute.

Deepthi was working as a project assistant under BV Subha Reddy, a scientist at IICT-Habsiguda. Her mother, Pulivarthi Nagamani, filed a complaint alleging that Deepthi was subjected to abuse and harassment by Thippani Anitha, Bella Anil and others, who accused her and her family of financial misconduct.

Earlier, Anitha and her husband, Anil, had lodged a complaint alleging that Deepthi’s father Sangeetha Rao had taken Rs 15 lakh from them in 2022, promising a job for Deepthi at IICT. Nagamani claimed that Deepthi was unaware of this transaction but became entangled in the issue when the complainants demanded Rs 35 lakh for withdrawing their case.

The accused allegedly threatened to ruin Deepthi’s academic career, stating that her caste made her ineligible for pursuing a PhD. Nagamani also claimed that this harassment led to Deepthi losing her PhD stipend and degree.

On December 25, Nagamani visited her elder daughter’s house to celebrate Christmas while Deepthi stayed back. Upon returning on December 27, the family found Deepthi hanging from a ceiling fan. A selfie video on Deepthi’s phone reportedly named the accused and held them responsible for her death.

The Rachakonda police arrested Anitha, Anil and Somaiah based on Nagamani’s complaint and the video evidence. They have been remanded in custody for 14 days.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)