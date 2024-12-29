A giant leap for womankind: MoU signed to nurture entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Society for Elimination for Rural Poverty (SERP) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Saturday.

According to a release, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the RAMP Project (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) where 16,000 women SHGs will be trained as entrepreneurs, and released its poster. It is being executed by ALEAP, the state government and the Ministry of MSME.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu congratulated ALEAP for the RAMP Project, saying, “Hyderabad is the hub for cutting-edge technologies and agriculture. Telangana’s vision, strategy, and planning aim at building a one-trillion-dollar economy, and the state will do its best to support women entrepreneurs.”

He also presented awards to four startups, including the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and the silver certificate for the ZED Certification for one startup company. The deputy chief minister also presented six awards to women entrepreneurs, industrialists and startup Companies.

Additionally, ALEAP, a non-profit organisation to empower budding women entrepreneurs, celebrated its foundation day on Saturday. According to the release, the organisation has been working for the last three decades and helped 50,000 persons set up their industries in the MSME sector.