Osmania University evaluated for inclusivity of PwDs by UGC team

HYDERABAD: The Union Grants Commission (UGC) committee conducted an accessibility audit at Osmania University (OU) on Saturday as part of an ongoing initiative to ensure inclusivity for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in higher education institutions.

In line with the UGC guidelines and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the UGC has established a specialised monitoring committee to assess the accessibility of facilities for PwDs at universities across India.

As part of this initiative, the committee visited OU to conduct a comprehensive audit aimed at ensuring that all essential services and infrastructure are fully accessible for students, faculty and staff with disabilities.

The committee members included Prof Fakir Chand, chairperson of the Department of Physics at Kurukshetra University, and Dr Jayanthi Narayanan from the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIPID), Telangana.

During the audit, the committee inspected various academic and support facilities within the university, including the University College of Engineering, University College of Commerce & Business Management, University College of Law, University College of Sciences, University College of Arts and Social Sciences and University College of Education. Each facility was evaluated for its adherence to accessibility standards for PwDs.

Dr Narayanan recommended the establishment of a ‘sensory garden’ at the university to enhance the experience for students with disabilities.

The visit began with an interaction between the monitoring committee and the leadership of OU, including vice-chancellor Prof Kumar Molgaram and registrar Prof G Naresh Reddy. Prof Kumar provided a detailed presentation on the university’s provisions and facilities for students with disabilities, addressing questions from the committee members.

The committee also toured key areas such as the UGC-MMTTC, Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Library, various hostels and sports facilities. They closely examined the examination branch to assess the provisions made for students with disabilities.

To better understand the real-time impact of the university’s accessibility measures, the committee engaged with students and staff with disabilities during a session at the senate hall in the administrative building.