Working to ensure more cricketers from Telangana in Indian team: HCA chief

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) felicitated two women cricketers from the state — G Trisha and K Drithi — at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Saturday. They were recently selected to represent India for the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, scheduled to start from January 18 in Malaysia.

After congratulating the duo, HCA president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao said it was a moment of pride for the HCA to see two cricketers from Telangana to be selected for a prestigious tournament like the T20 World Cup. He credited the parents and coaches for the successes of the duo and termed their hard work “indescribable”.

Jagan Mohan said the HCA executive committee was working to ensure that more Telangana cricketers are represented in Team India and WPL (Women’s Premier League).

It was announced that these two players will be awarded cash prizes after they return from the tournament in Malaysia.

HCA secretary Devraj, joint secretary Basavaraj, councillor Sunil Agarwal, ICA member Vanka Roma and others also participated in the programme.