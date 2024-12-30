GHMC to review grade separator proposals at JNTU, Allwyn X Road

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will review two grade separator proposals at the JNTU Kukatpally and Allwyn X Road junctions while studying alternative options.

The objective is to identify necessary improvements and modifications to the existing proposals based on structural and functional evaluations in line with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines. Officials said the study will help develop a comprehensive traffic improvement scheme that offers permanent relief along these corridors for the next 20 years without hindering future infrastructural enhancements in Hyderabad.

The GHMC plans to engage a consultant to review the two proposed grade separators, explore alternative options and prepare a Preliminary Project Report (PPR). The construction of suitable grade separators or interchanges at major junctions, bottlenecks, religiously sensitive areas and burial grounds along key highways will help reduce traffic congestion, enhance mobility, decrease travel time and improve safety across the corridor.

Sources said the study will focus on reviewing existing data, reports, drawings and technical specifications of the proposals, evaluating their merits and demerits and suggesting preferred options. It will also examine the adaptability of the current proposals, either as they are or with modifications, while ensuring enhanced safety and improved service levels for road users. The study will prioritise minimal land acquisition and integration with ongoing and future projects, such as Metro Rail and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), as per the Comprehensive Transportation Study (CTS) Master Plan.

The consultant will work on developing cost-effective and innovative solutions using state-of-the-art construction technologies to enable rapid implementation with minimal traffic disruption during construction. The GHMC will provide all available data related to the grade separator proposals, which the consultant will use to review and refine geometric designs. These designs will account for Metro Rail, BRTS lanes, bus stops, terminals, intersections, slow-moving traffic lanes, service lanes, and general corridor layouts, adhering to traffic engineering principles.

The scope of activities includes reviewing and framing proposals for shifting utility services in consultation with GHMC and developing a scheme for a ducting system to accommodate current and future utility requirements. This initiative highlights GHMC’s commitment to creating sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for Hyderabad’s growing urban needs.