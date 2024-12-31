Komaravelli Srinivas triumphs at 6th carrom world cup, secures three gold medals

HYDERABAD: Komaravelli Srinivas made waves at the 6th Carrom World Cup held in November 2024 in California, San Francisco, by bagging three gold medals — one each in men’s singles, men’s doubles, and the men team championship. It’s no small feat, and Srinivas couldn’t hide his excitement as he reflected on his journey, hobbies, challenges and more with CE.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about your journey in the world of carrom and how it all began?

Like any other kid, I spent my days dressing up, playing at home, watching cartoons, and enjoying marbles. Then one day, I saw my brother playing carrom. Curious, I joined in.

That moment changed everything. In 2004, I played my first national tournament after trials at LB Stadium and became a sub-junior national player. By 2006, I was the under-14 national carrom champion.

That’s how my carrom journey began!

How does it feel to have achieved such a big win? What was your mindset during the competition?

I’m absolutely thrilled — it’s a huge achievement for me, winning my second World Cup. The competition was tough, especially the finals against Mohd Arif, India’s most aggressive player in 2024. Despite the cold California weather, I played strong, hit a decisive white slam at 16-21 in the second set, and won by 2-0.

How has Hyderabad welcomed you after your win?

After winning the event, I received a warm welcome at the Hyderabad airport. The Carrom Association of Telangana State (CATS), my brother Komaravelli Tirupathi, my friends, and carrom buddies were all there to celebrate with me.

What role has Hyderabad played in shaping your carrom career?

When I was young, the CATS organised summer camps that were incredibly helpful. Later, in senior camp, we played with juniors, which was a great experience. In 2010, I secured 5th place at the Chennai Nationals, and earned a spot on the Indian Team. This marked the start of my international journey. The CATS played a key role, and my mentor Shoban Raj’s initiative made all the difference.