Komaravelli Srinivas triumphs at 6th carrom world cup, secures three gold medals

HYDERABAD: Komaravelli Srinivas made waves at the 6th Carrom World Cup held in November 2024 in California, San Francisco, by bagging three gold medals — one each in men’s singles, men’s doubles, and the men team championship. It’s no small feat, and Srinivas couldn’t hide his excitement as he reflected on his journey, hobbies, challenges and more with CE.
Excerpts
Can you tell us about your journey in the world of carrom and how it all began?
Like any other kid, I spent my days dressing up, playing at home, watching cartoons, and enjoying marbles. Then one day, I saw my brother playing carrom. Curious, I joined in.
That moment changed everything. In 2004, I played my first national tournament after trials at LB Stadium and became a sub-junior national player. By 2006, I was the under-14 national carrom champion.
That’s how my carrom journey began!
How does it feel to have achieved such a big win? What was your mindset during the competition?
I’m absolutely thrilled — it’s a huge achievement for me, winning my second World Cup. The competition was tough, especially the finals against Mohd Arif, India’s most aggressive player in 2024. Despite the cold California weather, I played strong, hit a decisive white slam at 16-21 in the second set, and won by 2-0.
How has Hyderabad welcomed you after your win?
After winning the event, I received a warm welcome at the Hyderabad airport. The Carrom Association of Telangana State (CATS), my brother Komaravelli Tirupathi, my friends, and carrom buddies were all there to celebrate with me.
What role has Hyderabad played in shaping your carrom career?
When I was young, the CATS organised summer camps that were incredibly helpful. Later, in senior camp, we played with juniors, which was a great experience. In 2010, I secured 5th place at the Chennai Nationals, and earned a spot on the Indian Team. This marked the start of my international journey. The CATS played a key role, and my mentor Shoban Raj’s initiative made all the difference.
Can you share the challenges you faced on your journey to becoming a champion?
When I was a kid, I played tournaments in many places. People from the South usually struggle in the North’s cold climate, and I faced challenges too. But those experiences helped me win matches in both summer and winter effortlessly.
What are some of your favourite hobbies or interests?
I enjoy playing badminton and carrom. I also love watching Cartoon Network — shows like Pokémon, Tom and Jerry, and Popeye are so fun!
Who is your biggest inspiration?
His name is D Ravinder Goud, AG office player and he inspired me deeply. I defeated him in 2006, but his achievements as a national champion left a lasting impression. His success sparked my interest, especially when he won the senior national title that year. I’ve drawn immense motivation from him and my mentor Shoban Raj has always been by my side guiding and encouraging me.
How do you prepare for major tournaments? Do you follow any special routines?
When preparing for major tournaments, I focus on building stamina. I wake up at 6 am and stay awake until 10 pm, fitting in a quick 10-minute power nap during the day.
This routine has been consistent for 1-1.5 months. My day consists of practice, meals, walks, and playing carrom. Leading up to tournaments, I also meditate in the morning and practice for 10-12 hours throughout the day.
Are there any upcoming tournaments you’re looking forward to?
The next big tournament is the World Championship since I haven’t won a medal there yet. I’ve won the World Cup, so now my focus is on the World Championship, and I’m preparing for it!