Prahlada Ramarao: The mind behind the Akash missile system and a Padma Shri awardee's journey

HYDERABAD: We live in an India that has come a long way — if we go to bed each night without a second thought about our safety, it is thanks to all the bravehearts defending us along the border.

Well, it is also important to shower adulation on the brilliant minds who have developed intricate defence technologies that helped India up its security game. One such man is Prahlada Ramarao, a defence scientist, technologist and Padma Shri awardee who is best known as the able mind that led the AKASH missile system development. After his highly insightful talk at TEDxHyderabad, he had a candid conversation with CE.

Excerpts

How was your experience speaking at TEDxHyderabad?

I enjoyed being on the TEDx stage. I had to address a large crowd in a storytelling style, so it was a new experience. A thoroughly memorable day I would say!

Was there a scientific temper at home which encouraged you to tread this path?

Well, my father was a clerk in a private company and my mother was a housewife; we were not a very well-to-do family. But I’ll tell you this — my mother had the most faith in me! When I completed my degree, I started applying for jobs. Bharat Electronics Limited offered a salary of `250, which was a huge amount back in the day.

Everyone at home was overjoyed but then IISc Bangalore, which I had applied to for a M.E, sent a letter which asked me to come for an interview. Now, the institute was offering a scholarship amount of around Rs 200. I told my mother that if I chose the second option, I wouldn’t earn a penny for two years. But she said, ‘Don’t worry, we will manage. You go and get your M.E.’ She was my biggest support. Every month, I would save `50 to send back to my family.

From starting out at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, being a scientist at the DRDO, director of DRDL, and then the Chief Controller Research and Development at DRDO to winning a Padma Shri in 2015 — my journey has been a long and eventful one. I am grateful to the defence ecosystem, which enabled me to deliver products, systems, and solutions to the nation.