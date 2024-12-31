Why file cases when there’s no corruption in E-Prix race: KTR

HYDERABAD: Stating that “useless cases” were filed against him in the name of corruption, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he would face the “illegal cases” legally.

During an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao said as a minister he took a decision on Formula-E race and he would stand by that decision.

“Even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is unable to explain where corruption actually took place in the conduct of the race. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar too said that there was no corruption,” he claimed.

Wondering whether or not the state Cabinet gave its nod for cancelation of the Formula E race, he said: “If there were any procedural lapses in signing the agreements, then the government should contact the agencies concerned. But there is no point in the ACB filing cases as there was no corruption in that agreement.”

Admitting that the investigation agency served notices to him, Rama Rao said that he filed a quash petition in the Telangana High Court.

He also alleged that unlike in most cases, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was showing more interest and acting more swiftly in this case.

The BRS leader also demanded that the state government immediately cancel the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease.

“If the government believes that irregularities took place in the award of ORR lease, then it should cancel the lease,” he said.

‘Govt adopted policy of distraction, destruction’

Stating that numerous cases were filed against him across the state, he said: “The Revanth Reddy government adopted 3-D policy -- distraction, destruction and diversion. The government started destruction with HYDRAA and indulging in diversionary tactics to divert the attention of the people on the pressing issues,” he alleged.

Asking the government to respond to the deaths of Gurkul students, auto-rickshaw drivers, farmers and weavers, he urged it to pay Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the each deceased person.

“Instead of addressing these issues, the government is focusing on the Sandhya Theatre stampede only to divert people’s attention,” he alleged.

‘New BRS president will be elected in 2025’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the efforts on to strengthen the pink party in 2025. He said that the membership driver would be started soon and later training classes would be conducted for the cadre. He also revealed that internal elections would be conducted in 2025 to elect the new president of BRS. He said that the party would take a decision on teachers and graduates constituency elections after holding internal discussions.