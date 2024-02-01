Hyderabad dazzles @ 15th India Art Fair

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad’s art galleries continue to make a meaningful impact at the India Art Fair, held annually in New Delhi, contributing to the event’s status as a melting pot of artistic expression. As these galleries continue to push boundaries and explore new horizons, this year promises even more exciting contributions from Hyderabad to the dynamic tapestry of Indian contemporary art.
Mythology beckons
Kalakriti Art Gallery, a stalwart in Hyderabad’s art scene, has been a consistent participant in the India Art Fair. Renowned for its commitment to promoting both traditional and contemporary Indian art, Kalakriti has carved a niche for itself in the art world. At the landmark 15th edition of India Art Fair, Kalakriti Art Gallery unveiled ‘Windows to the Gods,’ a contemporary art exhibition featuring the works of Hyderabad’s finest artists — Nagesh Goud, R Giridhar Gowd, Sachin Jaltare, and Priyanka Aelay — who have masterfully blended epics, Puranic and Mythical narratives into their miniatures, paintings, and sculptures.
“We had decided on the mythology theme a year ago and it’s not something related to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Last year we did a solo show at the fair, so this year we wanted to represent more talent from Hyderabad. All the four artists are good in mythology works,” says Rekha Lahoti, founder, Kalakriti Art Gallery, adding “Sachin Jaltare employs the medium of acrylic on canvas and drawing on paper to delve into the intricate themes of Shiva and Shakti. His artistic journey unfolds a visual symphony that pays homage to the cosmic forces that shape the universe.
Meanwhile, R Giridhar Gowd presents a mesmerising collection of 18 miniature works, each a unique facet highlighting the essence of Shiva and Shakti. The meticulous attention to detail in Gowd’s pieces reflects a profound exploration of the divine dichotomy. Nagesh Goud, in his latest suite of works, undertakes the ambitious task of narrating the captivating lives of Krishna and Rama. Through his artistic lens, these timeless epics come to life, bridging the gap between antiquity and the contemporary world. Priyanka Aelay, in her dark-themed series, draws inspiration from the folk story ‘Balanagamma.’ Her acrylic on linen canvas brings forth a nuanced exploration of the narrative, aligning with the story’s various timings of day and night. The result is a compelling compilation of episodes that breathe life into this folk tale.”
Migration & urbanisation
Srishti Art Gallery, known for its dedication to promoting experimental and avant-garde art, brings a breath of fresh air to the India Art Fair this year after a decade-long hiatus. The gallery’s participation is eagerly anticipated as it introduces visitors to cutting-edge artworks that challenge conventional norms. “Our presentation this year is a solo exhibition of artworks by Sudhakar Chippa who explores themes of migration and urbanisation using varied materials like soil, wood, terracotta, and metal,” says Lakshmi Nambiar, founder, Srishti Art Gallery, adding, “This year marks an exciting journey for Srishti as we undergo a transformation, emphasising our renewed focus on modern and contemporary Indian artists.
We’ve changed our name to ‘Srishti,’ a spelling closer to the Sanskrit meaning of ‘creation,’ making it simpler and more accessible to a global audience. We’re thrilled to announce our return to the India Art Fair after a decade-long hiatus. Additionally, our newly renovated space in Hyderabad will open its doors in February, showcasing 20th-century masters of Indian art.”
Art of visual storytelling
Dhi Contemporary, a new initiative of Dhi Artspace Hyderabad, adds a touch of versatility to the India Art Fair. Focusing on both traditional and contemporary art forms, Dhi often presents a diverse collection that highlights the city’s eclectic artistic heritage. “For our second presentation at IAF, we bring together the work of six contemporary artists whose works are grounded in the art of visual storytelling. They are Arjun Das, Leena Raj, Poorvesh Patel, Akhil Mohan, Harun al Rashid, and Sumana Som. Mohan and Rashid are debuting this year with us.
While Arjun Das creates the story of workers in Kolkata’s Bara Bazar in his compositions, Leena Raj draws from the proverbs of Malayali literature and translates them onto her canvases. Poorvesh Patel, with the medium of rusted copper wires, goes back to his childhood stories of farming in Navsari, Gujarat. Akhil Mohan contemplates the relationship between native people and the earth. Harun Al Rashid revisits instances from his family history, particularly the memories he shared with his grandfather. Sumana Som stitches fragments of her personal life and history together. Working across different mediums, these artists reflect on urbanisation, migration, labour, and the environment,” says Bhargavi Gundala, Founding Director of Dhi Contemporary.