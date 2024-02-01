Hyderabad dazzles @ 15th India Art Fair

Meanwhile, R Giridhar Gowd presents a mesmerising collection of 18 miniature works, each a unique facet highlighting the essence of Shiva and Shakti. The meticulous attention to detail in Gowd’s pieces reflects a profound exploration of the divine dichotomy. Nagesh Goud, in his latest suite of works, undertakes the ambitious task of narrating the captivating lives of Krishna and Rama. Through his artistic lens, these timeless epics come to life, bridging the gap between antiquity and the contemporary world. Priyanka Aelay, in her dark-themed series, draws inspiration from the folk story ‘Balanagamma.’ Her acrylic on linen canvas brings forth a nuanced exploration of the narrative, aligning with the story’s various timings of day and night. The result is a compelling compilation of episodes that breathe life into this folk tale.”