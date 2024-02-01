Laughter riot at Comic Con Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Laughter serves as a potent medicine, a remedy for life’s challenges. Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, the dynamic duo at Comic Con Hyderabad, injected pure joy into the audience with their uproarious jokes. As we delve into their performance, we catch up with these comedic maestros as they share their humorous perspectives on the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

Reflecting on the experience of participating in Hyderabad Comic Con, Rohan expresses, “The first Comic Con in the city after three and a half years post-pandemic — it’s quite nostalgic. I remember sitting here at Hitex four years ago, watching people gather. It’s truly surreal.”

Adding to the sentiment, Sahil reminisces, “I have a photo from five years ago, donning a Batman mask and a Superman costume. It feels like a full circle being back in this VIP area; it’s fun to revisit those memories.”

When asked about their affection for Hyderabad, Rohan shares, “It’s amazing; I love the pathar ki kabab, biryani, and all the delightful food. During my college days, we visited Ramoji Film City, and one of my cherished memories is of the Golconda Fort — it was mind-blowing.”

In sync with Rohan, Sahil reveals, “For the first time in my life, I heard about biryani here. There’s a place called Rayalseema Ruchulu; I asked for the spiciest dish, confidently saying ‘Dhek Lenge,’ and then I started crying. It hits you hard. I also appreciate the fisheries building; it’s like a tourist spot. Every time I’m here, I eagerly wait to pass by that building.”

Discussing the Comic Con show and the audience, Rohan notes, “The response in general for Comic Con Hyderabad was beautiful, not just for our shows. Walking on the floor, you sense the excitement; anime fans connecting with fellow enthusiasts. Providing geeks and nerds a safe haven is fantastic. Also, the crowd here is remarkably patient.”

Sahil chimes in, “I’ve witnessed some stunning costumes today; there was a guy dressed as Concu from Moon Knight — a 10-foot-long costume, truly amazing.”

Sharing thoughts on stand-up comedians in Hyderabad, Rohan reflects, “I’ve had the pleasure of performing with a few of them during my stand-up shows here. You get a better chance to connect with them at such times compared to Comic Con.”

Offering advice to budding comedians, Rohan encourages, “Start and have fun; be yourself. While inspiration from others is valuable, always use your own voice.”