CP, GHMC chief start joint inspection to overcome traffic issues in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, along with other senior officials, conducted a joint inspection at various junctions in and around Jubilee Hills on Thursday to address traffic issues.

During the inspection at Jubilee Hills check post, Ronald Rose said that officials should come up with plans according to the needs and demands of traffic for the years to come. He said that flyovers, grade separators, and underpasses must be built as per the needs of a particular area.

The GHMC commissioner said that plans must be prepared and executed following a survey on the movement of vehicles at different junctions during different timings with the help of a consultant.

During the inspection, the GHMC Commissioner asked the officials to inspect Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and 36 and take necessary measures to overcome traffic congestion in the area.

The joint inspection was conducted based on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had directed officials to take measures to ensure hassle-free flow of traffic in the city in coordination with the tricommissionerates.

The GHMC, HMDA, and the police were tasked to prepare and submit a report to the government on solutions to overcome traffic issues.

The inspection was aimed at planning and executing short, medium, and long-term measures to solve the traffic problems in and around Jubilee Hills check post.