Stray dog mauls 1-yr-old boy to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A one-year-old boy, Nagaraj, was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Shamshabad late on Wednesday.

According to RGIA police, the boy’s father, Surya Kumar, had fallen asleep after feeding Nagaraj at night. Reports said Surya woke up only when there were police personnel in the area. Locals intimated the police but by the time the cops arrived, the child had passed away. Later, the authorities searched for the boy’s family members and were directed to the huts near Sama Enclave.

The police are yet to ascertain if the boy crawled out by himself or if the stray dogs entered the hut and mauled him since the door was left open. A case has been registered under the Code of Criminal Procedure.