Hyderabad: Ruhaniyat’s enchanting musical odyssey

HYDERABAD: From remote villages in India to far beyond its borders, TCS Ruhaniyat transcends boundaries by bringing ancient spiritual and performing traditions from across the globe to the stage. After a year-long anticipation, fans of Ruhaniyat in Hyderabad finally found solace in the enchanting renditions at Taramati Baradari.
Running from November to March across eight major cities in India, Banyan Tree’s Ruhaniyat, presented by TCS, holds a profound legacy nationwide. The Ruhaniyat audience is treated to the rich tapestry of spiritual and traditional music emanating from diverse villages, showcasing their unique cultures. The 23rd edition of Ruhaniyat in Hyderabad featured artists from various states and countries, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Indonesia, South Africa, and more.
Under the vast expanse of a star-studded sky, the musical evening commenced with Sivasri Skandaprasad & Group’s performance titled ‘The Blissful World of Tamil Mystics.’ Sivasri Skandaprasad began with a rendition of ‘Tirumandiram by Tirumoolar,’ a Tamil composition that set the tone for the evening. Catering to the predominantly Telugu audience, she continued with renowned Telugu compositions like ‘Emi sethura Linga’ and ‘Brahmam Okate.’ The audience resonated with the melodies, joining in with chants.
Despite the wealth of experience possessed by the artists performing at Ruhaniyat, there’s a distinct vibe that sets this event apart. Reflecting on her experience, Sivasri Skandaprasad expressed, “This is my first time performing in Hyderabad for Ruhaniyat. It’s been wonderful. This is a very new experience for me because I have met so many different artists, performing with different artists.”
She continued, “Usually, I have a set audience, even in Hyderabad, but today I saw that they were so enthusiastic. From the moment I started to sing, they also were receptive. It’s a very nice feeling when you know that you can sway a few heads in the audience.”
Sivasri Skandaprasad also praised the organisers, stating, “Again, this is the first time I’m getting acquainted with the organisers and I find that they are very devout, and they have surrendered themselves to the art. Banyan Tree’s events are very different, curated in a meticulous way, making a difference and creating an impact on the audience.”
The theme ‘Through the Eyes of Kabir’ presented by Prahlad Singh Tipanya & Group showcased Kabir’s peaceful approach towards society. Prahlad Singh Tipanya expressed gratitude, saying, “We thank Banyan Tree who is promoting art and culture for years and for giving us the opportunity.”
South African musician Volley Nchabeleng, who performed under the theme ‘Ubuntu,’ emphasised the universality of music. He explained, “Our segment is called Ubuntu, meaning the spirit of togetherness. So the message that we want to share on that stage is the message of unity, peace, togetherness, and looking after ourselves and remembering the old days.”
A group from Maharashtra, led by Nandesh Umap, showcased traditional forms like Gondhal, Jagar, and Bharud, used to worship goddesses. Nandesh Umap explained, “I’m performing Gondhal. It’s a traditional form of Maharashtra. Gondhal is mainly performed in front of the goddess. This form is specially for that goddess.”
Other remarkable performances included ‘Secret Path of Javanese Masters to Peace’ by Indonesian musician Ida Lala and a captivating qawwali led by Timmu Gulfam. Overall, the Ruhaniyat festival left the audience spellbound, transcending musical preferences and celebrating the diverse cultural heritage presented on stage.