Hyderabad: Ruhaniyat’s enchanting musical odyssey

HYDERABAD: From remote villages in India to far beyond its borders, TCS Ruhaniyat transcends boundaries by bringing ancient spiritual and performing traditions from across the globe to the stage. After a year-long anticipation, fans of Ruhaniyat in Hyderabad finally found solace in the enchanting renditions at Taramati Baradari.

Running from November to March across eight major cities in India, Banyan Tree’s Ruhaniyat, presented by TCS, holds a profound legacy nationwide. The Ruhaniyat audience is treated to the rich tapestry of spiritual and traditional music emanating from diverse villages, showcasing their unique cultures. The 23rd edition of Ruhaniyat in Hyderabad featured artists from various states and countries, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Indonesia, South Africa, and more.