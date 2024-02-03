Vegan delights in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Vegan cuisine takes centre stage as Hard Rock Café, Hitech City partners with Veganuary, a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and throughout the rest of the year, to present an exclusive vegan menu. Addressing the challenge faced by vegans in finding diverse and authentic options, the collaboration aims to redefine the plant-based dining experience.

At a recent gathering, vegan enthusiasts, including bloggers, explored the curated menu at Hard Rock Café, savouring each dish designed to cater to plant-based preferences.

The culinary journey began with the Quinoa Mexican Salad, a flavourful mix of quinoa, chili, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, garlic, pinto beans, lime juice, and avocado, all tied together with an oil and vinegar dressing.