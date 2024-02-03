Vegan delights in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Vegan cuisine takes centre stage as Hard Rock Café, Hitech City partners with Veganuary, a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and throughout the rest of the year, to present an exclusive vegan menu. Addressing the challenge faced by vegans in finding diverse and authentic options, the collaboration aims to redefine the plant-based dining experience.
At a recent gathering, vegan enthusiasts, including bloggers, explored the curated menu at Hard Rock Café, savouring each dish designed to cater to plant-based preferences.
The culinary journey began with the Quinoa Mexican Salad, a flavourful mix of quinoa, chili, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, garlic, pinto beans, lime juice, and avocado, all tied together with an oil and vinegar dressing.
In the beverage lineup, the Health Kick, featuring basil, orgeat, and pineapple muddled and shaken with lime and pineapple juice, stole the show. For those seeking a vibrant touch, the addition of Matcha powder and garnishes of cherry and lime added a colourful twist. The Virgin Pineapple Mojito, blending refreshing pineapple, mint, lime, and club soda, garnished with chili, provided a zesty option.
The savoury offerings included Cauliflower Wings served with celery and carrot sticks, easily customisable for a vegan palate by omitting the blue cheese. The Barbecue Mushroom Burger, nestled in a brioche bun with fresh lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, and homemade BBQ sauce, offered a hearty alternative.
For pasta lovers, the Mushroom Primavera pasta provided a customisable experience, with a tip to request additional salt for enhanced flavour.
The culinary journey concluded with the Hot Fudge Banana Bread, a super-soft crumb infused with banana and brown sugar flavours, complemented by a luscious, chocolaty fudge to maintain the vegan essence.
Overall, the menu stands as a delightful option for those eager to explore and embrace the diverse and scrumptious world of vegan cuisine at Hard Rock Café, Hitech City.