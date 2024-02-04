Inspired by 'Farzi', Hyderabad tries dry run of fake notes, arrested

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the Hindi OTT series 'Farzi', a 37-year-old man hatched a plan to make counterfeit currency and circulate it in the market. A B Tech dropout, Vanam Laxminarayana, quickly gained knowledge of counterfeit currency printing, contacted another accused and started circulating fake notes of the denomination of Rs 500, the police revealed.

Sleuths of SOT Balanagar and Allapur police on Saturday busted Laxminarayana and Erukala Pranay Kumar’s counterfeit currency racket and arrested them. The police also seized fake currency notes and other materials, all worth Rs 6 lakh.

The duo wanted to check if they could fool people with their counterfeit currency notes. Thereafter, Kumar took fake currency notes amounting to Rs 20,000 and went to Allapur to try to circulate them in the vegetable and fruit market. However, the Allapur police received intel and apprehended Kumar.

Police said that Laxminarayana printed these fake currency notes at his house without the knowledge of his family members. “He always used to lock the room to prevent someone from entering into it,” said Balanagar DCP T Srinivasa Rao, in an official press release.