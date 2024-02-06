All-party corporators’ meeting in Hyderabad on February 6

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has convened an all-party corporators’ meeting at the GHMC head office on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussions on the conduct of the council meeting, which has not been held in the last five months, are likely.
Additionally, the mayor is expected to discuss the conduct of the general body meeting with BRS, BJP, AIMIM and Congress floor leaders, and others.
On February 1, Malkajgiri division corporator Vurapalli Sravan of the BJP filed a writ petition urging the Telangana High Court to direct the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct the council meeting as per the schedule prescribed in Section 88 (c) of the GHMC Act.
Prajavani programme
Officials received 188 complaints — 132 from zonal and circle offices and the rest at the head office — during the Prajavani programme held on Monday. Most of the complaints related to the town planning wing. About 18 calls were received in the phone-in programme.
Mayor Vijayalaxmi and GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose took part in the programme. Rose directed officials to resolve the grievances received in Prajavani expediently and asked them to provide written assurance to the aggrieved on the number of days it would take for the issue to be resolved.
Meanwhile, the mayor said that steps should be taken to upload each application online and send the message along with the applicant to the HoD of the department concerned. She directed officials to provide weekly reports on the number of grievances resolved every Monday.