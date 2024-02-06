All-party corporators’ meeting in Hyderabad on February 6

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has convened an all-party corporators’ meeting at the GHMC head office on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussions on the conduct of the council meeting, which has not been held in the last five months, are likely.

Additionally, the mayor is expected to discuss the conduct of the general body meeting with BRS, BJP, AIMIM and Congress floor leaders, and others.

On February 1, Malkajgiri division corporator Vurapalli Sravan of the BJP filed a writ petition urging the Telangana High Court to direct the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct the council meeting as per the schedule prescribed in Section 88 (c) of the GHMC Act.