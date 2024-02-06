Dynamic design dimension

HYDERABAD : The city of pearls and palaces, renowned for its blend of tradition and modernity, harbours a hidden gem within its bustling streets — the Bay Window store, a brainchild of Siddhant Anand and Shivani Anand. This unique establishment has earned acclaim for elevating ordinary spaces into extraordinary showcases of style and comfort.
What distinguishes the Bay Window store is its thoughtfully curated collections that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Ranging from classic designs emanating timeless charm to contemporary styles reflecting modern sensibilities, the store offers something for every homeowner. The collections boast a variety of materials, finishes, and sizes, ensuring customers can discover the perfect complement to their interior decor. A notable addition to their repertoire is the Elegance and Quirk collection in Side Tables and Lamps. Discussing this collection, the duo says, “It’s about capturing the essence of comfort, style, and functionality without compromising on quality or breaking the bank.” They add, “Over the past few decades, our global collaborations with international furnishing brands led us to recognize the need for an Indian designer furniture and decor brand offering unique pieces at accessible prices. Bay Window aims to be a catalyst in providing design-led yet affordable solutions.”
Situated in Jubilee Hills, Bay Window’s flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft across five floors. Describing the interactive shopping experience, Shivani shares, “Our price tags are in the form of paper cards with QR codes that customers can carry around. These codes lead them to the e-commerce website, where they can input their pin code and delivery information. Upon placing an order, they are assigned a dedicated customer care executive.” The flagship store also features a beautifully designed Café by the Bay, providing a space for relaxation and self-connection. Additionally, a secondary retail outlet is located adjacent to Le Meridien in Gachibowli.
Siddhant observes that the interior design market in Hyderabad presents opportunities for designers and firms to showcase creativity and contribute to the city’s evolving architectural landscape. “Increased disposable income, a thriving real estate sector, and a growing focus on aesthetics and functionality have led to a broader demand for interior designing,” he notes. The Bay Window store caters to this demand by offering a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, contributing to the growing number of interior design firms and home decor stores in Hyderabad.
In the realm of interiors, curated collections featuring handmade artisanal pieces are gaining popularity. Shivani highlights, “Smart home integration is seamlessly woven into designs, ensuring a harmonious balance between aesthetics and functionality. Clients are encouraged to embrace bold colours, intricate patterns, and a fusion of vintage and modern elements to create unique, personalised spaces.”
Looking ahead, the dynamic duo plans to expand their footprint by launching stores in two more Indian cities next year. The Bay Window store continues to be a beacon of design-led affordability in the ever-evolving landscape of interior decor.