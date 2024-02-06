‘HanuMan catapulted me into the spotlight’

HYDERABAD : The Telugu action drama film, HanuMan helmed by Prasanth Varma, has been steady at the global box office. The film starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, had been the talk of the town due to its amazing visual effects. Udaikrishna Pandamaneti, the VFX director, is the creative mind behind this success. In a conversation with CE, he provides insights of his journey and reveals his future projects.

Tell us about your decades-long journey in the movie industry.

My professional journey has spanned 25 years, commencing in Hyderabad where I initially focused on Telugu films and later transitioned to working on Bollywood productions. Seeking to broaden my horizons as a technician, I relocated to Chennai, Bangalore, and eventually Mumbai, where I contributed my skills to various multinational companies within the Animation and Visual Effects sector. Mumbai became a pivotal point in my career, and I collaborated with esteemed companies such as UTV and Eroes International.

My portfolio expanded to include projects with Disney and Hollywood, alongside my continued involvement in regional and Bollywood films. Noteworthy milestones in my career include my pivotal role as a technician in ‘Arjun the Warrior Prince,’ an acclaimed 3D animated film in India. Additionally, I contributed to the VFX work of ‘Aladdin,’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ritesh Deshmukh, which garnered accolades despite the film’s overall performance. Following my tenure in Mumbai, I returned to Hyderabad, embracing entrepreneurship by establishing multiple companies and undertaking diverse projects.

My involvement extended to prominent films like ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar.’ A significant turning point occurred with the production of Baahubali, marking a milestone for my company despite its relatively smaller role in the project. However, it was the film ‘HanuMan’ that truly catapulted me into the spotlight, earning widespread acclaim for my contributions. This recognition underscores the industry’s growing acknowledgment of the vital role VFX plays, even in smaller-scale films.