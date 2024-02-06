Hyderabad: Blend of beauty & brains

Regarding the short videos on social media about beauty treatments she comments, “Honestly, the kind of social media whirlpool concept you get tempted when you’re low and influenced by it. I don’t think you can judge it just by seeing stories. One thing you can see is testimonials on the client’s cases, second thing is you need to see if they are without any filters and edits. Once you have gathered that information it is more important than going to a doctor or salon to meet the team and consult them. When you meet people you can make out if it is real or not. Care is the utmost preference given here.”

Defining beauty care she says, “Care is very relative to what is care for me might not be the same for you. It is very personalised and that is how we are different. You want it to be something that works for you.”