Hyderabad: Blend of beauty & brains

HYDERABAD : An enchanting evening unfolded at Tamanna Make-up Studio, the latest addition to Banjara Hills, where beauty aficionados can revel in the indulgence of salon luxury. The studio, which recently opened its doors, offers a unique approach to beauty services, providing patrons with not only cosmetic enhancements but also a comprehensive analysis of their skin by a dermatologist.
Tamanna Rooz, the founder of the studio, shares insights into the evolution of the beauty industry and her motivation for venturing into the salon domain. With a robust presence in the makeup and academy sectors for over 15 years, Tamanna recognised the growing need for in-depth skincare. This realisation led to the establishment of a salon that goes beyond conventional beauty services, incorporating the expertise of dermatologists to guide clients on personalised skincare routines.
Tamanna reflects on the success of their pilot project in Attapur, operational for the past three years, and acknowledges the overwhelming requests from satisfied clients to expand into upscale areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. The studio aims to be a holistic destination, offering a comprehensive range of services.
Addressing the shift in skincare and haircare preferences in the city, Tamanna notes the significant transformation over the years. From a time when people hesitated to explore beyond basic creams and talcum powders, the contemporary era is marked by an Insta-centric lifestyle. Tamanna emphasises the studio’s commitment to staying abreast of current trends, backed by scientific advancements and technology.
Regarding the short videos on social media about beauty treatments she comments, “Honestly, the kind of social media whirlpool concept you get tempted when you’re low and influenced by it. I don’t think you can judge it just by seeing stories. One thing you can see is testimonials on the client’s cases, second thing is you need to see if they are without any filters and edits. Once you have gathered that information it is more important than going to a doctor or salon to meet the team and consult them. When you meet people you can make out if it is real or not. Care is the utmost preference given here.”
Defining beauty care she says, “Care is very relative to what is care for me might not be the same for you. It is very personalised and that is how we are different. You want it to be something that works for you.”