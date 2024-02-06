Hyderabad: HMWS&SB to clean sewer lines with help of private agencies

HYDERABAD: To ensure smooth sewage flow and minimise overflows, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to clean sewer lines as a preventive maintenance measure. This would be implemented by hiring sewer suction-cum-jetting machines equipped with grabber mechanisms for approximately 80 sections within the city. These machines will be deployed through private contractors on a hire basis for a period of two years.

Selected agencies must arrange necessary tools, safety equipment and employ one driver-cum-operator and four workers. Upon receiving a token number for a complaint, the agency must address the issue and record the attended complaint in a logbook certified by the respective section manager.

The HMWS&SB will install automatic vehicle tracking systems (AVTS) and cameras on these sewer cleaning machines and the contracting agency would be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the AVTS equipment and cameras.