Hyderabad: HMWS&SB to clean sewer lines with help of private agencies

HYDERABAD: To ensure smooth sewage flow and minimise overflows, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to clean sewer lines as a preventive maintenance measure. This would be implemented by hiring sewer suction-cum-jetting machines equipped with grabber mechanisms for approximately 80 sections within the city. These machines will be deployed through private contractors on a hire basis for a period of two years.
Selected agencies must arrange necessary tools, safety equipment and employ one driver-cum-operator and four workers. Upon receiving a token number for a complaint, the agency must address the issue and record the attended complaint in a logbook certified by the respective section manager.
The HMWS&SB will install automatic vehicle tracking systems (AVTS) and cameras on these sewer cleaning machines and the contracting agency would be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the AVTS equipment and cameras.
The city’s sewerage system comprises a network spanning approximately 10,057 km in length and approximately 5.82 lakh manholes, carrying 772 MLD of treated wastewater.
The HMWS&SB maintains the sewerage system in core city areas using suction-cum-jetting machines to ensure the system’s smooth operation and to address blockages. Due to Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation, the Water Board has extended its sewerage infrastructure, necessitating the engagement of private machinery.
Main sewer blockages are removed through cleaning with pull-through technique and bucket cleaning machines, while blockages in small-diameter sewers are addressed using jetting machines. Workers are deployed to attend to daily complaints registered at various levels, sections and divisions. These workers will handle daily complaints and overflows on main roads as usual, while private sewer cleaning machines will be engaged for preventive maintenance.
Sewer suction-cum-jetting machines to be used
The initiative would be implemented by hiring sewer suction-cum-jetting machines equipped with grabber mechanisms for approximately 80 sections within the city. These machines will be deployed through private contractors on a hire basis for a period of two years