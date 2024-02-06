Hyderabad: ‘This city holds a special place in my heart’

HYDERABAD : With bold roles in films and web series, actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma has left an indelible mark in the film industry, captivating the hearts of those who admire her talent. Her performances have not only garnered attention but also sparked discussions about her prowess as a versatile actress. During her visit to Hyderabad for a brief tour, CE caught up with her to delve into her fondness for the city and gain insights into her upcoming roles.

What motivates you to take on such bold roles and continue to progress in this field?

I believe there are two key factors. Firstly, it’s the allure of good cinema. When I come across exceptional content, like the recent show ‘Kalapani’ on Netflix, it charges me up. The combination of outstanding performances, compelling writing, and captivating locations inspires me to raise the bar in my own work. Thanks to OTT platforms, a plethora of genres are easily accessible, providing ample inspiration. Secondly, my husband plays a significant role. His discipline and constant exploration of new avenues are motivating. Witnessing his hard work pushes me to do more and maintain a positive outlook.

What inspired you to pursue acting as a career?

Since childhood, the desire to be an actor lingered in my mind. Even as a child, seeing ads like the Ponds cream commercial fascinated me. Growing up in a culturally inclined family exposed me to various live performances. Attending the Prithvi Theatre Festival in Delhi and participating in theatre workshops during summer vacations fueled my interest. Acting became a part of my life, despite having no familial ties to the industry. The exposure to diverse crafts and skills paved the way for my journey into acting.

How do you perceive bold roles?

I am drawn to challenging roles that navigate complex situations. While my personal life remains simple, I prefer my characters to encounter twisted scenarios. Even simplicity in characters should unfold in unexpected ways, facing drastic circumstances. As artists, we are fortunate to choose our roles, and I believe in safeguarding that instinct. Listening to our inner voice is crucial, especially in a world dominated by external noise, social media, and public opinions. Staying true to one’s inner voice is paramount.

What influenced your decision to take on the role of Golu in ‘Mirzapur’?

I always strive to surprise my audience and avoid predictability. Exploring new roles allows me to discover facets of myself. Real-life situations can elicit different reactions, and I want to reflect that unpredictability in my roles. ‘Mirzapur’ presented a unique opportunity with brilliant writing, making it an obvious choice for me.