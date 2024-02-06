Spilling laughter on stage

HYDERABAD : The audience erupted in laughter as the characters of the play continued to dazzle them with sarcasm at Lamakaan, presented by Hyderabad’s own ‘KissaGo Theatre.’ The delightful duo of plays, Hawalat and Honeymoon Hungama, directed by Jay Jha, served as a weekend stress buster for the enthralled audience.

In Hawalat, penned by Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena, the storyline revolves around three young boys facing homelessness. With no one willing to offer them shelter, they opt for a peculiar approach — presenting themselves as criminals to a police officer. Initially skeptical, the cop challenges them to prove their criminal expertise. To evade arrest, the boys engage in a conversation during their journey to the lock-up (Hawalaat), touching upon political, ideological, and social aspects of life. The cop, symbolising the manipulative politicians exploiting the youth, inadvertently becomes a part of the satire on the exploitation of the energetic youth in the country. Kaustav’s portrayal of the policeman, along with Nitin, Tushar, and Chetan as the young boys, captivated the audience with their intellectual humor.

The second tale, ‘Honeymoon Hungama,’ unfolds as newlyweds Manu and Krishna embark on their dream honeymoon, booking what is supposed to be a luxurious hotel. However, their romantic escapade takes a comical turn when every attempt to get close is hilariously thwarted by eccentric hotel staff and peculiar guests.

As the frustrated couple navigates through the bizarre interruptions, from room service mix-ups to unexpected visits from a quirky hotel manager, their patience wears thin. The comedy intensifies as Manu and Krishna find themselves entangled in a web of comical misadventures, desperately trying to salvage their intimate moments.

Just when it appears that the couple is headed for a honeymoon disaster, the play takes an unexpected twist. The seemingly chaotic interruptions reveal themselves to be part of an elaborate plan orchestrated by the hotel staff to create unforgettable memories for the newlyweds. The couple, initially infuriated, discovers the true intention behind the mayhem, leading to a heartwarming and laughter-filled conclusion that leaves the audience in stitches. The outstanding performances by Vamsi, Chandana, Bhavani, Bhanu, Ram, and Akruth added essence to the narrative, ensuring a memorable theatrical experience for all.