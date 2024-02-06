Hyderabad: Labourer in custody for assault, murder

HYDERABAD : A Nizamabad native has been detained for allegedly killing a homeless person and assaulting a daily wage labourer in Secunderabad.

According to police, the accused, Md Mohsin Khan, 25. who hails from Nizamabad, had migrated to Hyderabad and was working as a daily wage labourer. It is suspected that after he killed a beggar on January 29, he attempted to kill another person, a daily labourer, in the same area. Mohsin threatened his second victim with a foldable blade and demanded he give him money, the police added.

When the labourer refused, he used the blade to assault him on the head and left ear and robbed him of Rs 800. The incident came to light after the labourer, Mithilesh Kumar Yadav, dialled 100 to alert the police about the attack. Mithilesh was not only a victim of violent robbery but was also an eye witness to the murder, the police said.