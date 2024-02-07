Is starting your day with ghee effective?

HYDERABAD : The pervasive influence of social media on trends spans a wide array of topics, from fashion to dietary habits. Recently, the consumption of ghee has surged as a trending subject across various social media platforms, catalysed by viral videos featuring Indian actresses. These videos advocate starting the day with a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach. However, the efficacy of this practice warrants exploration through expert insights.

Ghee, or clarified butter, holds a significant place in Indian cuisine and traditional Ayurvedic practices, spanning centuries. Advocates of consuming ghee on an empty stomach suggest potential benefits for digestion. The abundance of healthy fats in ghee could prompt the production of gastric juices, facilitating digestion. Furthermore, its energy-providing properties may help stabilise blood sugar levels, fostering a sense of satiety and focus in the morning. Moreover, the presence of fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, and D in ghee may contribute to overall well-being when consumed in the morning.

The effectiveness of ghee largely depends on its quality and source said Dr Somnath Gupta, Senior Consultant Physician & Diabetology at Yashoda Hospitals. “Opt for high-quality, organic ghee made from grass-fed cow’s milk, as it tends to be richer in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which have potential health benefits. Traditional methods of preparation, such as the Ayurvedic method, may also retain more nutrients and medicinal properties. Clarified butter made from other animal sources like buffalo or sheep milk can also provide similar benefits, but grass-fed cow’s ghee is often preferred for its superior nutritional profile.”

While it is generally considered safe for consumption across various age groups, it’s crucial to consider individual health conditions, dietary requirements, and overall lifestyle. Individuals without underlying health conditions can benefit from consuming ghee on an empty stomach. However, those with lactose intolerance or hyperlipidemia, dairy allergies, or certain cardiovascular conditions or a history of high cholesterol, may need to limit their intake or opt for alternatives. Pregnant or lactating women should consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating ghee into their diet to ensure it aligns with their nutritional needs and health status.

Dr Kavya Dendukuri, Senior Gastroenterologist at Kamineni Hospitals, said, “While ghee offers several potential health benefits, it is crucial to emphasise moderation. Excessive consumption of ghee, or any high-fat food, can contribute to an increased calorie intake and may lead to weight gain. The recommended daily intake of fats should be considered, and an excessive amount of ghee could tip the balance, impacting overall dietary health. Balancing ghee consumption with a well-rounded diet is essential to avoid potential adverse effects.”

Additionally she emphasised on bulletproof coffee saying, “The practice of adding ghee to coffee, commonly known as “bulletproof coffee,” has gained popularity among certain health enthusiasts. Advocates claim that combining ghee with coffee can provide sustained energy, mental clarity, and a feeling of satiety. The fats in ghee may slow down the absorption of caffeine, potentially reducing the abrupt energy spike and subsequent crash associated with regular coffee consumption.”

She said that some people may experience digestive discomfort, especially if they consume excessive amounts of ghee. It’s crucial to listen to your body and adjust dietary choices accordingly. Incorporating ghee into the diet should be done mindfully, considering individual responses and health goals.

“Some alternatives to ghee for consumption on an empty stomach include coconut oil, olive oil, or avocado oil. These oils also contain healthy fats and can provide similar benefits for digestion, energy, and satiety. However, it’s essential to choose high-quality oils and consume them in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake. Additionally, incorporating nuts, seeds, or nut butters into your diet can also provide a source of healthy fats when consumed on an empty stomach,” concluded Dr Somnath Gupta.