Call centre boss, two held in nationwide cyber fraud case in Hyderabad

Modus operandi

According to the cops, a Punjagutta resident lodged a complaint stating that a telecaller phoned him offering a Union government initiative, under which he could avail of 300 online services for free. When he showed interest, the caller interjected, saying that he would need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800. After the payment, the caller said the ID could not be activated owing to an error in KYC activation, the police added.

Subsequently, the caller advised him to register for a distribution ID, enabling him to earn commissions, for another Rs 4,040, they said. Once again, the Punjagutta resident was told that there was a KYC error and the caller asked him to pay another Rs 30,000, the cops said.

This aroused his suspicion and when he started demanding his money back, the telecaller stopped responding, forcing him to drop by the firm’s office near the Lifestyle building in Begumpet. He picked up an argument with the HR personnel, who told him that they only provided five services and asserted that his money would not be refunded, the police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Punjagutta police station.