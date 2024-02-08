NIA raids residence of Varavara Rao's son-in-law and 'Veekshanam' editor N Venugopal

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the house of Varavara Rao's son-in-law and 'Veekshanam' editor N Venugopal early Thursday morning in Himayatnagar.

The raids were reportedly conducted based on information that he is connected with top CPI-Maoist leader Sanjoy Deepak Rao's case.

Searches were conducted at social activist Ravisharma's house in LB Nagar over the same alleged connection.

Following the four-hour raid at his residence, Venugopal stated that he has been a journalist for forty years now and all that he has are books.

He said that NIA officials searched his collection of books ranging from the Mahabharata, literary books, texts on Maoists, research material, letters, and journals. Venugopal said, "The NIA raided my house in connection with the case related to Sanjoy Deepak Rao. I was identified as A-22 in the case. Despite my objections citing a similar ongoing court case where phone confiscation was challenged, the NIA team seized my phone in the raid. A team of eight members came at 5 am and revealed their search warrant when I let them inside."