No drinking water shortage in Hyderabad this summer: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: There will be no drinking water issues in the Greater Hyderabad limits as the state government has taken advance arrangements to ensure the supply of drinking water to the citizens during the ensuing summer season. Citizens were urged not to have any misconception on the drinking water issue.

Dismissing the claims that there will be drinking water issues in the city, Hyderabad District Incharge Minister and Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, highlighted that the government’s first priority is providing drinking water to the people, followed by meeting irrigation needs.

The minister said that instructions have been issued to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) authorities to take necessary action for drinking water supply during summer. The reservoirs supplying water to the city from the Krishna and Godavari rivers have not reached dead storage levels, eliminating water shortage concerns.

As a precautionary measure, the Water Board is installing pumping motors near the Sunkishala intake project, which is slated to be completed in September. This move aims to pump water into the main lines if the water reaches dead storage levels.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that the state government will avail all the central government funds and implement each and every scheme of the Centre too and added that the state government has no differences with the Centre.