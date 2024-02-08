Priyamani likes to live life simple

Being a filmstar, she mostly keeps busy. Going over the details of her hectic daily schedule, she says, “I get up in the morning depending on the time of the shoot. I do my yoga and then head out for the shoot. If I am not shooting, then I am at home. I wake up in the morning, have a glass of water and then half an hour later, a green tea; savouring another cup an hour later. Then I have lunch, and coffee at 4 pm and then dinner by 6:45 or 7 pm. I am pretty much at home, doing yoga thrice a week. If I am going out to something, I would catch up with my friends or I will catch up on the last series or a movie if I stay at home.”

Priya Mani emphasises on having a balanced diet. “Being healthy at the end of the day defines fitness for me,” she said.

Differentiating real

Priyamani from the reel one, she said, “She is very normal and simple. She is a home-girl who likes to be at home and likes to spend time with family. It can be the smallest things, we may not talk for the whole day but just being in each other’s company and spend as much time together as possible. Do all the normal stuff like household chores and go out and buy groceries together. Go out for lunch or dinner.”

Style is a statement and it is different for everyone. About her style she mentions, “My style statement is all about being comfortable in what you wear.”

When asked who is the most fun co-star, she replied, “That is a difficult question, because I have a different equation with all my co-stars. Everyone is fun in their own way.”

Sending out an inspirational message to all her fans, she said, “Continue to give me your love, support and encouragement. Keep working hard, no matter what you do, whichever field you are in, work hard and don’t give up. One day or the other, your hard work will definitely pay off.”