Priyamani likes to live life simple

HYDERABAD: Priyamani Raj, known for her roles in films like The Family Man, Paruthiveeran, Chaarulatha and recently released Jawan and Neru, has a unique way of impressing fans with her simplicity and serenity. Featuring in movies in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, she was also seen matching steps with King Khan in Chennai Express.
Speaking about the new movie Bhamakalapam 2 the actress mentions, “Just like the poster suggests, it is a delicious heist feast. Audiences will be in for a roller coaster ride. It has double the fun, action, drama and everything else. People who have seen Bhamakalapam can identify with the second one as well. It is releasing on the February 16 on Aha, so those who haven’t seen Bhamakalapam yet, please watch it first and then follow Bhamakalapam 2. It is in continuation of the first.”
On being asked what keeps her motivated to perform her best, she says, “I think of all the prayers and love I get from my family and fans. It is the hunger to do more work that keeps me motivated.” She added that keeping a positive attitude and being surrounded by positivity emanating predominantly from her family, friends and well-wishers keeps her afloat.
While revealing her criteria for choosing her roles, the Golimar actress said, “It varies, I do not particularly target any specific genre. For me, it is basically the script— if it is engaging and my role in it is interesting; I am convinced that I can do it, I definitely go for it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be a part of it.”
Being a filmstar, she mostly keeps busy. Going over the details of her hectic daily schedule, she says, “I get up in the morning depending on the time of the shoot. I do my yoga and then head out for the shoot. If I am not shooting, then I am at home. I wake up in the morning, have a glass of water and then half an hour later, a green tea; savouring another cup an hour later. Then I have lunch, and coffee at 4 pm and then dinner by 6:45 or 7 pm. I am pretty much at home, doing yoga thrice a week. If I am going out to something, I would catch up with my friends or I will catch up on the last series or a movie if I stay at home.”
Priya Mani emphasises on having a balanced diet. “Being healthy at the end of the day defines fitness for me,” she said.
Differentiating real
Priyamani from the reel one, she said, “She is very normal and simple. She is a home-girl who likes to be at home and likes to spend time with family. It can be the smallest things, we may not talk for the whole day but just being in each other’s company and spend as much time together as possible. Do all the normal stuff like household chores and go out and buy groceries together. Go out for lunch or dinner.”
Style is a statement and it is different for everyone. About her style she mentions, “My style statement is all about being comfortable in what you wear.”
When asked who is the most fun co-star, she replied, “That is a difficult question, because I have a different equation with all my co-stars. Everyone is fun in their own way.”
Sending out an inspirational message to all her fans, she said, “Continue to give me your love, support and encouragement. Keep working hard, no matter what you do, whichever field you are in, work hard and don’t give up. One day or the other, your hard work will definitely pay off.”