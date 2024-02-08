Rural serenity

Initially confusing, Anand’s artworks gradually unravel their essence, when viewers delve deeper into their meaning. He said that it at least takes two-three minutes of time to understand the core concept of the artwork. Elaborating on art and the workshop, Anand Saastry said, “Art for me is not a subject or the technique; it is the content. Only with deep involvement with the art piece can a spectator grasp it. My imagination, my experiences, everything can be seen in the content. And coming to the workshop, ‘The Spectator is an Artist Too’. I’m going to teach them developing content. Through this workshop, the audience will go through my experiences and the process of the artwork that I have presented.”

Sharing her perspective as a spectator, Atiya Amjad, curator of the show, said, “The initial driving factor was— a very clean, simple way of expressing and the handling of colours. Then, another format in his work, is the narrative -- although there are no human beings as such-- but there is a certain narrative when he is bringing in all these clusters of homes around. There is some kind of story happening. Another thing that I saw in his works, is the meditative aspect. The colour palette, how he had handled colour earlier, and how he graduated, and simplified certain things. Then he thought, like, let me do something more interesting and start cutting. And that’s a big dare. Nobody would want to cut their work. But he took that risk of cutting and then coming up with yet another visual, yet another aesthetics.”