Speeding car rams minivan carrying 10 students in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

HYDERABAD: On the way back after picking up 10 students from school, a minivan met with an accident near Panama Godowns in Vanasthalipuram after a speeding car rammed into the van from behind.

The students suffered minor injuries, who were then taken to the local hospital in an autorickshaw with the help of the public.

Footage revealed that the car later hit a pole in the middle of the road. This led to traffic congestion, with the cops making efforts to regulate traffic and trying to pull up another pole that had fallen on the road due to the impact of the collision.

‘Not part of deputy CM’s convoy’

Although it is alleged that the car was a part of the deputy chief minister's convoy, LB Nagar DCP Ch Praveen Kumar dismissed these allegations. However, no complaints have been registered in the case so far.

Traffic jam

