When metro rocked

HYDERABAD: One of the most crowded metro stations in the city — Ameerpet — was abuzz with a unique activity recently. In one corner of the station, we could see a group of passionate people huddled around what seemed like some of the best photographic captures of the rocks of the Deccan. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, in collaboration with Society to Save Rocks and Tatvaa Arts Hyderabad, organised ‘Deccan Rocks’, a three-day photo exhibition, celebrating the unique rock formations of the Deccan. The exhibition comprised 50 magnificent photographs shot by Ashok Kumar Vootla, an avid rock photographer and a member of the society.
These rocks, dating back 2500 million years, are found in the names of places (Khajaguda, Chandrayangutta), art and architecture and even in songs and folklore, adding heritage value to the city. They have witnessed historical events and are also crucial for flora and fauna found around water stored in the crevices of these rocks. Be it Koh-i-noor or Dariya-i-noor, all precious gems and stones are found in laps of the Krishna basin and Golconda mines. Activists and citizens have been calling for their protection and preservation by incorporating them into urban plans.
“The idea is to raise awareness among the citizens of Hyderabad about the process of rock formations. When they see these pictures, the metro passengers become aware of their beauty and are curious to know more about the scientific process involved in their formation. These days, we are losing our rocks to construction activities. The Society to Save Rocks has been working relentlessly in protecting them for over two decades now and we appreciate their efforts,” said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad. He added that more such exhibitions will be organised at other metro stations in the city in days to come.
Ashok Vootla, the man behind the lens, is an Information Security & Risk Management professional and has travelled across India, and abroad with his camera. “I embraced rock art photography six years ago. I am a self-taught photographer and my goal is to show these amazing rocks in aesthetic forms and prevent them from destruction. Though rocks look like ordinary boulders to many, I perceive them in different forms like humans, animals, avians, reptiles, etc. Through this artistic medium, I infuse life into them, creating awareness and sensitising people to preserve them,” he said, adding that the exhibition is a tribute to the rocks with a compassionate appeal to save them.
Other attendees of the inauguration included Murali Vardarajan, Chief Strategy Officer & P Ravishanker, Head TOD, Prof Fatima Ali Khan, President of Society to Save Rocks, Sangeeta Varma, Vice President and Frauke Quader, Secretary.