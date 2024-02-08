When metro rocked

HYDERABAD: One of the most crowded metro stations in the city — Ameerpet — was abuzz with a unique activity recently. In one corner of the station, we could see a group of passionate people huddled around what seemed like some of the best photographic captures of the rocks of the Deccan. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, in collaboration with Society to Save Rocks and Tatvaa Arts Hyderabad, organised ‘Deccan Rocks’, a three-day photo exhibition, celebrating the unique rock formations of the Deccan. The exhibition comprised 50 magnificent photographs shot by Ashok Kumar Vootla, an avid rock photographer and a member of the society.

These rocks, dating back 2500 million years, are found in the names of places (Khajaguda, Chandrayangutta), art and architecture and even in songs and folklore, adding heritage value to the city. They have witnessed historical events and are also crucial for flora and fauna found around water stored in the crevices of these rocks. Be it Koh-i-noor or Dariya-i-noor, all precious gems and stones are found in laps of the Krishna basin and Golconda mines. Activists and citizens have been calling for their protection and preservation by incorporating them into urban plans.