9-year-old boy dies after getting hit by van in Hyderabad's Alwal

HYDERABAD: A nine-year-old boy died after being hit by a DCM vehicle in the Old Alwal area of the city on Thursday afternoon. The victim, a Class 3 student, was on his way to meet his father, who was hospitalised over health issues when the incident took place.

According to Alwal police, the driver had carelessly parked the vehicle. Since he had not taken the proper precautions while locking the vehicle in front of a supermarket. Consequently, the vehicle slid on the road and hit the boy, Tirupal, who was walking next to his mother.

“In the accident, the boy sustained a severe head injury and was immediately taken to the hospital,” said a police officer, adding that he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Alwal police registered a case in the matter. Though reports suggest that the driver fled the scene after the accident, the police deny that it was a hit-and-run case. However, they remain tight-lipped about further details.