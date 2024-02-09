Bihar-based delivery boy, aide held for peddling drugs

HYDERABAD: While one would normally expect a food delivery partner to deliver only food, a 21-year-old Bihar-based youngster started peddling drugs for higher rates in Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Adarsh Kumar Singh, joined hands with a 31-year-old friend to procure MDMA and ganja for Rs 1,000 per gram and sell it for around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per gram near Kondapur, cops said.

The Madhapur police, along with the Special Operations Team, apprehended the duo on Wednesday and recovered 21 gm of MDMA, 874 grams of ganja, a four-wheeler and other items, all worth Rs 8 lakh.

According to the police, two other peddlers, who are friends of the duo, are currently absconding.

The accused are drug addicts habituated to a lavish lifestyle, wanted to earn easy money and thereafter, chose to peddle drugs, the police said.