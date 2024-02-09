Hyderabad: 5 Inter students held for performing bike stunts

HYDERABAD: Five bikers, reportedly Intermediate students, were arrested by the Madhapur Special Operations Team on Thursday for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on two-wheelers in Raidurg.

According to police, the youngsters were holding a stunt race and were driving on one wheel alone. The SOT, which was patrolling on the spot, immediately detained five of the bikers and seized four bikes. “Around 10 others absconded from the spot,” the cops said.

The police have booked the bikers under Sections 336 and 290 of the IPC for causing public nuisance and performing acts that endanger their lives. The youngsters have been served notices and the Raidurgam police are investigating the case.