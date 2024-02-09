Hyderabad Book Fair to commence at NTR Stadium

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Book Fair will kick off at the NTR Stadium on Friday. The fair, which concludes on February 19, will be inaugurated by State Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Juluri Gaurishankar, president of the Organising committee, said that the book fair will have 365 stalls showcasing books in different languages.

The premises will be called ‘Gaddar Pranganam’ this year after revolutionary folk singer Gaddar, he said, adding that the main dais will be named after renowned Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Ravva Srihari. Different entrances to the fair will be named after different prominent literary figures, he added.