Hyderabad Book Fair to commence at NTR Stadium

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Book Fair will kick off at the NTR Stadium on Friday. The fair, which concludes on February 19, will be inaugurated by State Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Juluri Gaurishankar, president of the Organising committee, said that the book fair will have 365 stalls showcasing books in different languages.
The premises will be called ‘Gaddar Pranganam’ this year after revolutionary folk singer Gaddar, he said, adding that the main dais will be named after renowned Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Ravva Srihari. Different entrances to the fair will be named after different prominent literary figures, he added.
The entrances will be named after Zaheerudin Ali Khan, former managing director of Siasat Daily who passed away recently; B Narsing Rao, film director, screenwriter, littérateur; and Bairy Indira, a writer from Telangana.
According to organising committee members, various eminent personalities from the literary field will take part in various events such as debates and panel discussions, from February 10 to 15. A discussion on the need to have libraries in every school is planned for February 12.
While entry to the fair will be free for students, teachers and journalists, tickets for others cost `10. Special programmes will be organised for children between 2 pm and 4 pm every day. The fair will be open to visitors from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the fair will be open from 1 pm to 9 pm.