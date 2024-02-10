A Taste of Italy in Hyderabad: Novotel's culinary festival celebrates authentic Italian flavours

HYDERABAD: Italian cuisine is one of the most relished in the world, with its mouth-watering flavours and refreshing tastes. Hyderabadis are always up for something new and that goes well with the gastronomic industry of this city that thrives on innovation. Novotel Hyderabad Airport has come up with the ‘World of Italian Cuisine’, a food festival celebrating the unique delights of Italy, which is on till February 24, 2024.

As goes the tradition at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, we were served some exciting mocktails just as we entered the restaurant area like peach virgin cosmopolitan. This was followed by the Italian lemon barley soup (chicken) which was soothing to the throat and with its refreshing taste, we were all eager to know what was on the extensive menu. We had some herb-crusted baked chicken bites which were crispy on the outside with juicy chicken inside, the mixed herb flavour enhancing the taste of succulent chicken pieces. Balancing this ooziness, we were served with some crumpled polenta goujons— all crispy and crunchy!

In addition to the chicken varieties, we were also served seafood options like smoked salmon with capers and seafood marinara. No harm in giving it a try once you’re here. Moving on to the main course, the live counter set—up offered some authentic Italian delicacies. The best part was that we could customise the pasta according to our tastes and chef promised to serve just as we liked it!