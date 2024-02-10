Curating love-ly experiences: Hyderabad eateries serve up romance with Valentine's themed menus, decors

HYDERABAD: Valentine’s infuses love into the air and the world dresses itself in reds and romance. Celebrating the Valentine’s week, we’ve decided to offer a sneak peek into a few aesthetic places in town for this Valentine’s Day that not only complement the celebration with your loved ones, but also steal your heart with their uniquely curated eye-catching menus and dreamy decors.
Hearts, roses and strawberries
Velvet Patisserie’s theme for this Valentine’s Day revolves around hearts and roses. Our gifting options reflect this theme, with chocolaty strawberries and roses presented in heart-shaped boxes. Additionally, we offer DIY cookies where you can decorate them with heart and teddy bear motifs. Our gift boxes include items like pinata cakes and cake circles, offering a wide variety for gifting. In terms of dining, our menu features two-course and three-course afternoon teas, all strawberry-themed, including mains and desserts. From a strawberry salad to strawberry salsa with Nachos, our menu promises a delectable and romantic experience. We’re also enhancing the ambiance with a touch of Valentine’s décor.
- Shailaja, Founder, Velvet Patisserie.
Fue-ling with Love
Fue Dessert Bar and Kitchen transforms into a romantic haven on Valentine’s Day, adorned with fairy lights and charming decorations like heart-shaped garlands that enhance the love-filled atmosphere. Whether you choose to dine under the stars or in the garden-inspired interior, the setting ensures a mesmerising Valentine’s celebration. As for the menu, we have a specially curated five-course meal, featuring soups like Roasted Tomato and Basil Bisque, and salads including Strawberry Fields of Love and Strawberry and Corn Cobble. Appetisers include Hummus Duet, Skewers of Sizzle, and many more. For mains, indulge in dishes like Rosa D’amore and Earthly Lasagna. Additionally, don’t miss out on our cocktails and the must-try live dessert, “Chocolate Crepe with Fresh Strawberries.” It’s a recent addition to our menu and has quickly become our bestseller.
- Sindhu Reddy, Head of Operations, Fue Dessert Bar and Kitchen.
Peachy peaceful vibes
The ambiance of The Funnel Hill Creamery is all dreamy and peachy with an easy vibe at the cafe. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the atmosphere transforms into a lovely setting. Our specially curated Valentine’s Day menu includes Strawberry Salad for starters, followed by Asian-Style Chicken Wings as appetisers, Jumbo Garlic Prawns for the main course, and a choice of Pannacota, i.e either blueberry or strawberry, accompanied by our special drink, the Cherry Temple, for dessert. We’re also introducing on-the-go gift hampers containing TFHC’s condiments and a couple of other items, making it easy for you to pick up a well-curated gift. Additionally, couples can enjoy complimentary London Strawberries on the house.
- Vinay Krishna, Founder, The Funnel Hill Creamery