Curating love-ly experiences: Hyderabad eateries serve up romance with Valentine's themed menus, decors

HYDERABAD: Valentine’s infuses love into the air and the world dresses itself in reds and romance. Celebrating the Valentine’s week, we’ve decided to offer a sneak peek into a few aesthetic places in town for this Valentine’s Day that not only complement the celebration with your loved ones, but also steal your heart with their uniquely curated eye-catching menus and dreamy decors.

Hearts, roses and strawberries

Velvet Patisserie’s theme for this Valentine’s Day revolves around hearts and roses. Our gifting options reflect this theme, with chocolaty strawberries and roses presented in heart-shaped boxes. Additionally, we offer DIY cookies where you can decorate them with heart and teddy bear motifs. Our gift boxes include items like pinata cakes and cake circles, offering a wide variety for gifting. In terms of dining, our menu features two-course and three-course afternoon teas, all strawberry-themed, including mains and desserts. From a strawberry salad to strawberry salsa with Nachos, our menu promises a delectable and romantic experience. We’re also enhancing the ambiance with a touch of Valentine’s décor.

- Shailaja, Founder, Velvet Patisserie.