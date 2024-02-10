Five of family held for attacking Dalit woman in Hyderabad

KAMAREDDY: The Kamareddy police, on Friday, informed that five persons, including two women, were arrested in connection with an attack on a Dalit woman on the night of February 4 in Isannpally village under Ramareddy police station limits.
The accused persons had trashed the victim with sticks and brooms, used abusive language against her, and dragged her onto the street.
The incident occurred when the family members of a married man from Machareddy mandal found him inside the residence of another woman in Isannapally, where he worked as a labourer in a rice mill. Despite having agreed to reside with his wife at her mother’s house, the man continued his relationship with the other woman after moving to Isannapally. He also had children with his wife.
The incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media. The police filed a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and investigation is underway.