Flying Monkey craft beer soars at Hyderabad launch event

HYDERABAD: An evening brimming with music, laughter, and joy marked the debut of Flying Monkey, a Belgian-style craft beer, sending attendees into a whirlwind of delight. It’s a rare treat to discover a locally crafted gem, and this one certainly captured everyone’s attention.
Crafted with love and designed to keep things light, Flying Monkey promises an indulgent experience for all who revel in its effervescence. The tasting session proved to be a perfect match for the eclectic crowd gathered at the event.
From bloggers to esteemed guests, each savoured Flying Monkey Beer, proudly introduced by American Brew Crafts. Complementing the brew were delectable appetisers such as hara bhara kabab, paneer chilli, chicken wings, mutton fry, and more. Additionally, tantalising mocktails, like berry and fruit-infused creations from Nectar Kitchen and Bar, added a refreshing twist to the affair.
Addressing the gathering, Nagendra Tayi, Director and Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the brewery’s newest addition. “It feels great to launch the new brewery here. With this, we add a new product into our portfolio for the beer connoisseurs in the city. We have carefully tailored this brew to match the preferences of Hyderabad’s consumers and contribute to the city’s vibrant beer culture. We look forward to providing beer connoisseurs in Hyderabad with delightful and out of the world experience,” he said.
When questioned about the origin of the name Flying Monkey, Tayi shared, “We’ve had this name registered for quite some time. Initially, we considered it for our first launch but ultimately went with Block Buster. However, with the influx of similarly themed brands, we opted for Flying Monkey for its intriguing and memorable appeal to our consumers. And that is how this name was given to the beer.”
Overall, amidst the cheer and jubilation, the beer launch proved to be a success. Its distinctive flavour left a lasting impression on those who partook, as they revelled in conversation and hearty laughter. As the music soared, Flying Monkey provided a fleeting moment of pure enjoyment for all in attendance.