Flying Monkey craft beer soars at Hyderabad launch event

Addressing the gathering, Nagendra Tayi, Director and Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the brewery’s newest addition. “It feels great to launch the new brewery here. With this, we add a new product into our portfolio for the beer connoisseurs in the city. We have carefully tailored this brew to match the preferences of Hyderabad’s consumers and contribute to the city’s vibrant beer culture. We look forward to providing beer connoisseurs in Hyderabad with delightful and out of the world experience,” he said.

When questioned about the origin of the name Flying Monkey, Tayi shared, “We’ve had this name registered for quite some time. Initially, we considered it for our first launch but ultimately went with Block Buster. However, with the influx of similarly themed brands, we opted for Flying Monkey for its intriguing and memorable appeal to our consumers. And that is how this name was given to the beer.”

Overall, amidst the cheer and jubilation, the beer launch proved to be a success. Its distinctive flavour left a lasting impression on those who partook, as they revelled in conversation and hearty laughter. As the music soared, Flying Monkey provided a fleeting moment of pure enjoyment for all in attendance.