Quantum leaps, female beats: Hyderabad's women in STEM celebrate role models, break barriers

HYDERABAD: February 11 is marked as the International Day for Women in Science and Technology— a day when the achievements of women in these fields, once obscured and overlooked by bias, take centre stage. We pause to recognise the invaluable contributions of women in these fields. From groundbreaking research to innovative advancements, women continue to make significant strides despite facing historical barriers. CE connects with women in Hyderabad studying, researching, and working in science and technology to understand their journeys and inspirations.

Ahead of the day we celebrate the achievements of women in science and technology, acknowledge the challenges they have overcome, and reaffirm our commitment to gender equality in STEM, CE explores what motivated these women from the city to pursue careers in science and who they consider as role models, whether from within their fields or elsewhere.

Keerti Singh, co-founder of HitWicket, (a Cricket mobile and tablet application), remembers Marie Curie as her inspiration in the field of science. “Women across various domains have been inspirational figures, challenging norms and paving the way for others to follow. However, Madame Curie walked the unconventional path and led the groundbreaking work of discovering radium. She has always motivated me to create something impactful that led me to co-create a mobile game that puts India on a global gaming map,” she said.