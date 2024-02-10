Quantum leaps, female beats: Hyderabad's women in STEM celebrate role models, break barriers

HYDERABAD: February 11 is marked as the International Day for Women in Science and Technology— a day when the achievements of women in these fields, once obscured and overlooked by bias, take centre stage. We pause to recognise the invaluable contributions of women in these fields. From groundbreaking research to innovative advancements, women continue to make significant strides despite facing historical barriers. CE connects with women in Hyderabad studying, researching, and working in science and technology to understand their journeys and inspirations.
Ahead of the day we celebrate the achievements of women in science and technology, acknowledge the challenges they have overcome, and reaffirm our commitment to gender equality in STEM, CE explores what motivated these women from the city to pursue careers in science and who they consider as role models, whether from within their fields or elsewhere.
Keerti Singh, co-founder of HitWicket, (a Cricket mobile and tablet application), remembers Marie Curie as her inspiration in the field of science. “Women across various domains have been inspirational figures, challenging norms and paving the way for others to follow. However, Madame Curie walked the unconventional path and led the groundbreaking work of discovering radium. She has always motivated me to create something impactful that led me to co-create a mobile game that puts India on a global gaming map,” she said.
Adding some other legendary names like Ada Lovelace, Lise Meitner and Dr Mae Jemison to the list, Dr Monalisa Patra, Faculty Associate at IIIT-Hyderabad said that her boundless passion for science led her into the field. “As someone working in high-energy physics, my passion for unravelling the mysteries of the universe has been the driving force behind my journey. From a young age, I was captivated by the elegance of scientific principles and the boundless potential they hold. However, the path has not been and still is not entirely a smooth one.
There have been challenges, from societal expectations, and subtle/unconscious biases sometimes affecting the workplace dynamics. Distinguished scientists have shown from time to time that barriers can be overcome with perseverance, intellect, and a steadfast commitment to scientific inquiry,” she said.
While we talk about boundless flights, another name that soars high among young women is Kalpana Chawla. “Being a kid, I always heard the story of Dr Kalpana Chawla who made history as the first woman of India in space, serving as a mission specialist. Her accomplishments as an astronaut inspired me to explore my potential in the field of science. Additionally, I was also inspired by Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook whose vision of connecting people globally through technology spoke to me,” said Lubna Noor Ahmad, Associate Member of Technical Staff at Model N.
Aditi Bokil, IT Software Engineer at Progress remembers Dr Tessy Thomas, known as the ‘Missile Woman of India.’ “She is a renowned scientist and the project director for India’s Agni-IV and Agni-V missiles. Her exceptional leadership and contributions to India’s missile technology programme have been truly inspiring. I decided to pursue a career in science and technology because I’ve always been captivated by the way technology shapes our daily lives. A constant user of technology, I have always longed to be on the other side, actively involved in creating software and other technological innovations. I’m excited about the prospect of being part of a dynamic field where I can continually learn, and solve complex problems. I hope to make meaningful contributions that improve people’s lives,” she said.
While many have been inspired by the female legends in the field, Amruthavarshini HK from Bits Pilani WILP credits her maternal uncle for sparking her interest in science. “He worked for HAL as a deputy manager, designing helicopters. He would take me to air shows and his stories would be never-ending! Looking at how people admire the inventions and contributions of engineers, I too wanted to put my skills and knowledge to make common people’s lives easier and more productive,” she said.
Among women from the field, she names Sudha Murthy as her inspiration. “Being the first is always difficult. As the first female engineer to be hired at TELCO, she proved her excellence. I also admire her for her work in literature and social work. She is the epitome of humbleness. I have learnt to be courageous, think out of the box, break stereotypes and yet remain humble from all these women,” she added.
Subhashree Mohapatra, currently pursuing PhD at IIT Hyderabad and Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, finds inspiration in women in her everyday life. “I have a distant grandma who was a principal in a college, with a PhD in Chemistry; another aunt who is a doctor; my female professors and colleagues. I was inspired a lot by my maths, biology and chemistry teachers back in school– all women. They have all encountered certain challenges but have still fought and worked to better themselves. That is my aim as well– to be the best version of myself while being an expert in my field of knowledge,” she concluded.