Woman slaps RTC conductor, second case in 10 days

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly slapped a TSRTC conductor after he refused to halt the bus at an unscheduled stop that she had requested, near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 143 in Attapur on Saturday morning. The bus was en route to Aramgarh from Mehdipatnam.

The Attapur police registered a case under Section 332 (causing harm or hurt to a public servant) of the IPC. However, the identity of the accused woman, who deboarded after the incident, remains unknown.

Approximately ten days ago, a similar incident came to light in LB Nagar, where the Hayathnagar bus depot manager reported an assault on a conductor to the police. The woman was identified within a couple of days and subsequently remanded.