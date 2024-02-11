WWF annual tree survey begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad office of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) spearheaded the inaugural annual tree survey on Saturday. A total of 150 volunteers participated in the survey.

The volunteers were divided into 21 teams and deployed in various parts of the city. Volunteers filled a Google form for every tree they examined, making a note of the tree’s common name, diameter at breast height (DBH), its flowering and fruiting status and canopy coverage, among others.

The survey also sought to document how different species, including humans, interact with and utilise the trees in the city. Volunteers were instructed to upload photos of their observations on iNaturalist, a social network meant to share observations of biodiversity around the globe.

As per Farida Tampal, director of WWF-India Hyderabad office, 795 observations were uploaded on iNaturalist by the end of the survey. The collected data will be analysed by a team of specialists and the results are expected to be ready in a week, she informed.

Tampal, who was part of the group that surveyed the stretch from ISB signal to the Wipro Circle, observed Subabul, Yellow Tabebuia, gulmohars and Kanuga trees in the area. “We saw an excellent diversity of insects,” she said. However, she lamented the lack of multi-species plantation in the city.