Bengali cinema shines

Prosenjit Chatterjee, affectionately known as Bumba Da, a stalwart of the Bengali film industry, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, reflecting on its evolution over the years. “This film festival holds a special place in my heart; I’ve been attending since its inception. My association with RFC (Ramoji Film City) goes back to the days when I extensively worked on mainstream commercial films. Hyderabad, particularly RFC, felt like a second home to me. Over the years, I’ve witnessed the growth and significance of this festival, and it’s truly commendable.”

Sharing his perspective on collaborating with Tollywood, Prosenjit remarked, “The Telugu and Tamil film industries have garnered widespread acclaim, rightfully earning their place on the global stage. As an artist, I’ve always advocated for a unified approach to cinema, transcending regional boundaries. With the advent of OTT platforms, accessibility to films has increased manifold, fostering a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.”