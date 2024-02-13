Bengali cinema shines

HYDERABAD : Transcending genres and languages, captivating audiences worldwide, films always succeed to enthral all. Recognising this fervour for cinema, the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity organised a two-day Telangana Bengali Film Festival on February 10 & 11. The event, held at Prasad Labs in Jubilee Hills, welcomed esteemed celebrities from the Bengali movie industry, eagerly anticipating the screening of diverse films.
Prosenjit Chatterjee, affectionately known as Bumba Da, a stalwart of the Bengali film industry, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, reflecting on its evolution over the years. “This film festival holds a special place in my heart; I’ve been attending since its inception. My association with RFC (Ramoji Film City) goes back to the days when I extensively worked on mainstream commercial films. Hyderabad, particularly RFC, felt like a second home to me. Over the years, I’ve witnessed the growth and significance of this festival, and it’s truly commendable.”
Sharing his perspective on collaborating with Tollywood, Prosenjit remarked, “The Telugu and Tamil film industries have garnered widespread acclaim, rightfully earning their place on the global stage. As an artist, I’ve always advocated for a unified approach to cinema, transcending regional boundaries. With the advent of OTT platforms, accessibility to films has increased manifold, fostering a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.”
Swastika Mukerjee, a prominent figure in Bengali and Hindi cinema, expressed her delight at participating in the Telangana Bengali Film Festival. “Having been associated with Hyderabad since the early 2000s, this festival holds nostalgic value for me. The warmth and appreciation from the audience here are truly heartening. The convergence of regional cinema on platforms like OTT has been a game-changer, allowing audiences to explore diverse narratives. Personally, I’ve been inspired by the works of directors like Vijay Sethupathi and look forward to collaborating with such visionary talents.”
Srabanti Chatterjee, renowned for her contributions to Bengali cinema, exuded excitement about her film’s screening at the festival. “It’s a surreal feeling to witness my work being showcased here. ‘Sada Ronger Prithibi,’ wherein I portray dual characters, has been a unique experience for me as an actor. Hyderabad’s vibrant culture, especially its delectable cuisine, has always left a lasting impression on me. I aspire to collaborate with esteemed directors like SS Rajamouli and talented actresses like Genelia, whose natural charisma I greatly admire.”
The Telangana Bengali Film Festival serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of cinema, fostering cultural exchange and artistic innovation across borders.