Comics on at Comic Con

HYDERABAD : The allure of grasping a glossy booklet filled with colourful pages and panels, immersing oneself in the emotions, struggles, and adventures of fictional characters, remains undiminished, despite the emergence of many new-age mediums.

Thanks to Comic Con, comic books open up a world that transcends mere entertainment and is increasingly becoming a cherished lifestyle for many.

Alpha Comics unveiled two new titles at Comic-Con this year: ‘Al-Zebra’, which follows Alpesh (Al), a boy aspiring to be a magician despite his mother’s objections due to his father’s disappearance. Al’s pigeon, named Zebra, aids him in confronting a nemesis planning to steal a sacred rock from Nepal, destined for Ayodhya to be transformed into a statue of Lord Rama.

The other title, ‘Magic Pencil’, is a sequel to ‘Chahal Pahal’—the tale of Chahal, a girl who gains the confidence to stand up to bullies in school with the help of her teacher, Jyotsana. One day, Jyotsana disappears, and Chahal receives a doll—Pahal, her alter ego. In the sequel, Dhiren loses his magic pencil during exams. Chahal, Pahal, and Dhiren team up to find it, unravelling a robbery in Shimla along the way.

The creative mind behind these nail-biting stories is Saahil S Sharma, a screenplay writer based in Mumbai. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sharma released his first comic titled ‘Professor Ashwatthama’ under his banner CheeseBurger Comics, which has sold over 5,000 copies in India and earned acclaim from critics and readers alike.

Through Alpha Comics, he released ‘Adventures of Chahal Pahal’, ‘Agent J in Operation Ganga’, and ‘Al-Zebra’. “Comic books have always been my love. I was born in Kullu and have been brought up in Shimla and Parwanu. I have also faced bullying in school because I was a bit dark. I know how it feels,” he said.