HYDERABAD : The Telangana Assembly unanimously passed the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production Supply and Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2024 by voice vote without any discussion on Monday, paving the way for a blanket ban on hookah parlours across the state.

Minister for Legislative Affairs, IT and Industries Dudilla Sridhar Babu introduced the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

All political parties welcomed the Bill which Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar swiftly approved without any debate.