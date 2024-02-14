C-DAC Hyderabad marks 25 years of innovation

HYDERABAD: Marking a quarter-century of innovation, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad held a technology symposium on Tuesday at its institute in Hardware Park in Shamshabad. The event highlighted the centre’s dedication to both pushing the boundaries of technology and addressing social challenges.

C-DAC has established itself as a leader in fostering future-ready skills. Speaking to the media, P R Lakshmi Eshwari, Joint Director, said, “C-DAC is also involved in initiatives to further equip individuals with the expertise needed to excel in emerging domains. While currently, a few of the versions with updated software like M-Kavach Ii are being relaunched, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones are also a rapidly evolving field, with immense potential for diverse applications. This will also be laid focus on.”

The symposium further showcased products and solutions like e-Gov, HPC technologies, Information Security Education and Awareness, and MeghSikshak and other subjects. Among the highlights was the relaunch of the ‘M Kavach’ mobile security application, designed to safeguard Android devices from emerging threats.

Project Engineer Firdouse shared insights on the application and said, “M Kavach safeguards user privacy and data security by proactively detecting vulnerabilities, hidden applications, and suspicious third-party app activity. It also monitors data transfer, alerting users to potential risks posed by apps. This is particularly relevant given the growing concerns surrounding third-party applications, especially those granting access to sensitive functions like the camera.”